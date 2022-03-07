Insider Buying: Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Acquires $130,500.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ball stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

