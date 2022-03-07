Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,803,926,716.90 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,997,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06.

BRK-A stock opened at $487,440.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470,604.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442,736.06.

About Berkshire Hathaway (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

