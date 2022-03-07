Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases $13,080.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $13,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXDO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

About Crexendo (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

