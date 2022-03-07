Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) insider Simon Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 759 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151,800 ($203,676.37).

Shares of FGT traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 764 ($10.25). The company had a trading volume of 691,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 871.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 888.12. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 623 ($8.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 933.24 ($12.52). The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.