Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) insider Simon Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 759 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151,800 ($203,676.37).
Shares of FGT traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 764 ($10.25). The company had a trading volume of 691,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 871.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 888.12. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 623 ($8.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 933.24 ($12.52). The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile
