Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys 210,748 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,051.56 ($132,901.60).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Phillip Bentley purchased 69,017 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,410.20 ($55,561.79).

Mitie Group stock traded down GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 45.68 ($0.61). 2,330,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,561. The firm has a market cap of £653.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.20. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 44.70 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.06).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.23) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Mitie Group (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.