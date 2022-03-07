Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Buys 210,748 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,051.56 ($132,901.60).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Phillip Bentley purchased 69,017 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,410.20 ($55,561.79).
Mitie Group stock traded down GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 45.68 ($0.61). 2,330,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,561. The firm has a market cap of £653.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.20. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 44.70 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.06).
About Mitie Group (Get Rating)
Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.
