Insider Buying: MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Buys $306,099.25 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs acquired 651,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.