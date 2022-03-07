Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $222,020.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $222,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.