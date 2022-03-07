Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Insider Sells $1,520,000.00 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AGO opened at $60.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after buying an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,361,000 after buying an additional 150,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,375,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

