Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP James M. Kensok sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $23,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

