Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $277,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $290,389.32.

NYSE DK opened at $18.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Delek US by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

