Insider Selling: Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) CAO Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,951,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239,988. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $62.79.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.