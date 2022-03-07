Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $111.86. 1,182,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.