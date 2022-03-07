Insider Selling: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $111.86. 1,182,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
