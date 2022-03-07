Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $366,520.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $366,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.
PGNY opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
