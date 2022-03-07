Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $4,048,282.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $4,048,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of JOE stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.
About St. Joe (Get Rating)
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
