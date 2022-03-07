Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $4,048,282.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $4,048,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 184,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,857,000 after buying an additional 92,545 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in St. Joe by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

