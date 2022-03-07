Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells 2,434 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36.

On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $6,140.55.

On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $6,181.15.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

