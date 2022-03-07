Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells 2,434 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
James Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36.
- On Monday, December 20th, James Mullen sold 195 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $6,140.55.
- On Thursday, December 16th, James Mullen sold 181 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $6,181.15.
Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $79.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on TSP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.
TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuSimple (TSP)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.