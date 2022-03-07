Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells 2,929 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 316,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.
About Xencor (Get Rating)
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xencor (XNCR)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.