Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells 2,929 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 316,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

