Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,468,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

