Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Update

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

NYSE:ICE traded down $3.31 on Monday, reaching $132.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,158. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 637,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

