Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

TILE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TILE opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after buying an additional 244,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Interface by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,697 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Interface by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,721,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Interface by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

