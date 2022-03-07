Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.69

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 859785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.37) to €3.15 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.70 ($4.02) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.70 ($2.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.88) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

