Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $6.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($4.16) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.15 ($3.54) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.81) to €2.70 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.98) to €2.75 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

