Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

