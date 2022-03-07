Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

