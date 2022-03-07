Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

