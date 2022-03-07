Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.37% of Deluxe worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Deluxe stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

