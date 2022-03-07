Invesco Ltd. Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.30% of Morphic worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 256.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 620,326 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 902.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

NASDAQ MORF opened at $38.01 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $71.09. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Morphic Profile (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.