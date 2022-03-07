Invesco Ltd. Sells 429,727 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Sage Therapeutics worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

