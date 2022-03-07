Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Holdings Decreased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

PNQI traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.15. 3,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.27 and a 200 day moving average of $221.64. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $152.40 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

