Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,727,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $12.44 on Monday, reaching $324.86. 88,834,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,159,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $299.51 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

