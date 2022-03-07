Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.33. 3,276,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $299.51 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.