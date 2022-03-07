Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $174.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.43.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

