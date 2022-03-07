Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Luxfer (LXFR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) recently:

3/2/2022 – Luxfer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Luxfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

2/23/2022 – Luxfer had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.50 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Luxfer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/22/2022 – Luxfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

1/7/2022 – Luxfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $545.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Get Luxfer Holdings PLC alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Luxfer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Luxfer by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.