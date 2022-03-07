Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

TJX traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 850,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.