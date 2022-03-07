Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN traded down $145.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,767.01. The company had a trading volume of 172,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

