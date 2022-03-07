IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 125,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. 31,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,691. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

IRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

