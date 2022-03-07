iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.00 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

