iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,343,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

