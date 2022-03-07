iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.12

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.12 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 1028430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

