iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.99. 121,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,474,463. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

