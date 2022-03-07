iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,621 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.46% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter.

HEZU stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

