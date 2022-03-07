iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,931,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $19.42 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.