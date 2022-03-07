iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Corrado Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.46. 47,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,565. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $109.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

