iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 22.8% in February

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000.

