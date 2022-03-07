iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.62

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 34403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 361.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 684,314 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

