iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.62

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 34403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,082 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

