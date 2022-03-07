iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.98

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 56671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

