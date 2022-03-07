iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 208,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,356,781 shares.The stock last traded at $60.75 and had previously closed at $62.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.47.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.