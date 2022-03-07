iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $65,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,263. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

