iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $260.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

