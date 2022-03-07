Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.78

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 688620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

